Sanjay Manjrekar Urges ICC to Reconsider ‘Fake Fielding’ Cricket Rule

Meanwhile, Manjrekar apart from sharing his views on Twitter has also written to ICC on this matter.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is not happy about one of the new rules adopted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Manjrekar terms ‘fake fielding’ rule as the most “ridiculous law”.

The former cricketer and commentator took to Twitter and in a series of tweets shared his views about the newly formed rule.

ICC New Law on ‘Fake Fielding’ Costs Australian Team More

“Five penalty runs for ‘fake fielding’ is the most ridiculous law that’s been brought in, in recent times. Urge ICC to reconsider it,” Manjrekar wrote in one of his tweets.

“How about penalising batting side 5 runs when b’man fakes a step out & does not? Does he not put the bowler off? Fake fielding law must go,” he added in another tweet.

Five penalty runs for ‘fake fielding’ is the most ridiculous law that’s been brought in, in recent times. Urge ICC to reconsider it. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 4, 2017





How about penalising batting side 5 runs when b’man fakes a step out & does not? Does he not put the bowler off? Fake fielding law must go. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 4, 2017





Cheating??? No it’s called tricking. Like Dhoni pretending to collect a throw & lets it go to hit the stumps. Applaud it, not penalise. https://t.co/wJNaRDqR6P — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 4, 2017





The MCC’s new Law 41.5 states “It is unfair for any fielder willfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.”

The new cricket rule came into effect on September 28, and Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne became the first player to be penalised under the ‘fake fielding’ rule during a domestic match.

Meanwhile, Manjrekar apart from sharing his views on Twitter has also written to ICC on this matter.

“Along with my little rant on twitter, have also written to the ICC to reconsider penalising fake fielding. It opens up a Pandora’s box,” Manjrekar said in a tweet.