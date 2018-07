Sanjay Dutt, whose dramatic life has made for a Bollywood biopic, is now set to pen an autobiography to be published by HarperCollins for his sixtieth birthday on July 29, 2019. "Sanju", the biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay, released to positive reviews last month, and has fetched over Rs 250 crore at the box office in India so far.