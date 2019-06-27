Sanjay Dutt shares a video for #DrugFreeIndia

Sanjay Dutt's struggle with drug addiction is not a hidden reality. From fighting the addiction to emerging victorious, the actos has been open about it all. On World Drug Day, Sanjay shared a video for his social media followers, asking people to not to listen to people who offer them any kind of drugs. Having been a victim of drug abuse myself, I feel responsible to do my bit in spreading awareness about this menace. It was a moving experience to initiate the Drug Free India campaign earlier this year with guruji Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Today on World Drug Day, let us continue our mission," he wrote in the caption. In the video, the actor shares his own experience with addiction and urged people to say no to drugs. Sanjay's struggles with drug and alcohol addiction during the initial years of his Bollywood career were portrayed in his biopic 'Sanju' starring Ranbir Kapoor. On the work front, Sanjay was last seen in Abhishek Varman's multi-starrer drama 'Kalank'. He will be featuring next in 'Panipat' by Ashutosh Gowariker, 'Torbaaz' and 'Prassthanam'.