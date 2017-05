Rome, May 20 (IANS) India's Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan lost in the semi-finals of the Italian Open tennis tournament here on Saturday.

The third seeded Indo-Kazakh pair lost 3-6, 6-7(7) against second seeds Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Chan Yung-jan of Chinese Taipei in a semi-final of the red clay event.

--IANS

pur/mr