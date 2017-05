Putting a stamp of confirmation over the UPA Government's move to replace former solicitor general of India Harish Salve with Pakistan counsel Khawar Qureshi to represent India's stance in the Dabhol Power Corporation case back in 2004, senior lawyer Aman Sinha said that Salve indeed told him he was counselling for the matter initially, but was later replaced.

Rome, May 20 (IANS) India’s Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan lost in the semi-finals of the Italian Open tennis tournament here on Saturday.

The third seeded Indo-Kazakh pair lost 3-6, 6-7(7) against second seeds Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Chan Yung-jan of Chinese Taipei in a semi-final of the red clay event.

