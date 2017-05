Rome, May 17 (IANS) India's Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan entered the quarter-finals of the Italian Open tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

The Indo-Kazakh pair got a walkover from Ukrainians Olga Savchuk and Elina Svitolina in the Round of 16 match.

