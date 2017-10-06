Sania-Peng to play for semi-final spot in China Open

Beijing [China], Oct. 6 (ANI): The third seeded pair of Sania Mirza and Peng Shuai will today look to book their place in the semi-finals of the China Open when they take on the Czech duo B Strycova and K Siniakova in the quarter-final of women's doubles event in Beijing.

Earlier, Sania-Peng duo defeated the Belgian-Dutch pair of Elise Mertens and Demi Schuurs 7-5, 6-2 to enter the quarterfinals. The third seeded pair had received a bye in the opening round.

The Indo-Chinese pair had reached the Wuhan Open semifinal last week, only to go down against top seeds and eventual champions Martina Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan.

On the other hand, it was curtains down for the Indian-Uruguay pair of Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas as they lost to Australian-Finish pair of J. Peers and H. Kontinen 7-5,7-6 in the men's doubles quarter-final on Thursday. (ANI)