Sania-Peng bow out of China Open tennis

Beijing, Oct 7 (IANS) Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Peng Shuai lost their semi-final match to bow out of the China Open tennis championships here on Saturday.

In the semi-final, the third-seeded India-China pair of Sania and Peng were outplayed by Swiss Martina Hingis and Taiwanese Chan Yung-jan 6-2, 1-6, 5-10.

The India-China pair started off on a good note as they bagged the first set. Then Hingis and Yung-Jan bounced back in style and clinched the second set.

In the tie-breaker, Sania and Peng never looked to be in contention and they lost the issue to crash out of the meet.

