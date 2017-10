Beijing, Oct 6 (IANS) Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Peng Shuai entered the semi-finals of the China Open tennis championships here on Friday.

The third-seeded India-China duo of Sania and Peng defeated fifth seeds Czech pair of Barbara Strýcová and Katerina Siniaková 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 in the quarter-finals.

Sania-Peng will meet Swiss Martina Hingis and Taiwanese Chan Yung-jan in a last four clash on Saturday.

--IANS

