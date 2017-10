Beijing, Oct 3 (IANS) Sania Mirza and her partner Shuai Peng defeated the Dutch-German pair of D. Schuurs and E. Mertens in the women's doubles second round at the China Open badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

The third seeded India-Chinese combination survived some tough moments in the opening set to win 7-6, 6-2 against their unseeded opponents.

--IANS

ajb/dg