Sania Mirza slams 'cringeworthy ads' ahead of India and Pakistan match

The most awaited clash , India and Pakistan will face each other on June 16 in Manchester. The provocative commercials promoted by broadcasters on both sides of the border are doing rounds on television channels and social media. These stunts made our very own Sania Mirza angry and she slammed such Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border'. She took to twitter to broke her anger. Sania quoted that there is no need to hype the clash which is already seeking a lot of attention.