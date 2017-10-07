Sania Mirza-Peng Shuai Out of China Open, Lose to Martina Hingis-Chan Yung-jan

After comfortably winning the first set, the Indo-Chinese duo slumped to a shocking defat in an exhilarating last-four clash that lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

New Delhi: Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Peng Shuai crashed out of the ongoing China Open after being handed a 6-2, 1-6, 5-10 defeat at the hands of Swiss star Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-jan of Chinese Taipei in the women’s doubles semi-finals on Saturday.

After comfortably winning the first set, the Indo-Chinese duo slumped to a shocking defat in an exhilarating last-four clash that lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

Yesterday, third-seeded pair of Mirza and Shuai rebounded strongly from a set down to beat fifth-seeded Czech duo of Barbara Strycova and Katerina Siniakova 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 in a thrilling last-eight clash.

Earlier, Sania and Peng had defeated the Belgian-Dutch team of Elise Mertens and Demi Schuurs 7-5, 6-2 to enter the quarterfinals. The third-seeded pair had received a bye in the opening round.

Last month, Mirza and Shuai had also reached the Wuhan Open semifinal last week, only to go down against top seeds and eventual champions Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan.

(With Agencies inputs )