Sania, Mirza, Athiya Shetty come together for a cause

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Tennis ace Sania Mirza and actress Athiya Shetty have collaborated for Mana Shetty's 'Save the Children' iniatiative to raise funds for them.

They have shot for a special campaign with children and will hold lifestyle exhibitions to raise funds.

Mana's 'Araais'h has been the fundraising arm of Save The Children India and by collaborating with The Label Bazaar, they attempt to find support and reach out to a diverse audience.

"The proceeds are used to support the vocational training of adolescent girls and young women from the slum communities and education of special children coming from impoverished families have no access to education.

"We use the platform of Araaish X The Label Bazaar to speak about our cause through our creative's, social media campaigns and also on-day show collaterals to let all our supporters know that they are the real change-makers," Athiya said in a statement.

Athiya said Saina was very forthcoming towards the cause.

"Sania was extremely forthcoming. She's not only a fantastic sportsperson, but a fantastic human being as well. Not only was she was very excited to be a part of this initiative, she was hands-on while shooting with the special children of Save The Children India.

"Sania is very committed to the cause ofeducation and through this collaboration, she will walk the talk to make this show a significant fundraiser."

