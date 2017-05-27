Sania Mirza's husband Shoaib Malik thrashed ahead of India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2017 match

Getty

Pakistan's veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik has received plenty of flak on Twitter by the Indian cricket fans after Sania Mirza's husband gave some answers in rather hillarious ways to fan questions on Twitter. The cricketer is a key part of the Pakistan squad as they gear up to take on Virat Kohli's India in their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 opener on June 4.

Shoaib, 35, mentioned Mohammed Shami as the best bowler in the India cricket team, "not beacause he is a Muslim guy". That particular statement for him sent the twitter users fuming and laughing, on his stupidy of dragging religion into it.

More from IBTimes India: West Bengal Class 10 results to be announced today at 10 am; here's how you can check your marks online

The twitterati have gone bonkers since watching the videos of Shoaib Malik speak in broken english and they have tagged Sania Mirza in a plethora of tweets asking her to get rid of her "joker" husband.

Sania, for now, has her eyes on the French Open 2017 where she is partnering Yaroslava Shvedova in the women's doubles category at Roland Garros.

More from IBTimes India: Uttarakhand Class 12 board exam results likely to be announced today; check your marks online Top takeaways from Shoaib Malik's conversations:

Favourite team? Real Madrid or Barcelona Shoaib: Both. The best Team India bowler? Shoaib: Mohammed Shami, not because he is a Muslim guy!

Reactions that followed

Shoaib Malik supports Barcelona & Real Madrid...thats like supporting India & Pakistan...wait, he probably does! #SaniaMirza — Carlos (@RealCarlito_32) May 27, 2017

@ICC @Baquerali2 Don't drag religion into sports..

As a senior player maintain some standard??@MirzaSania teach him something

— Dhanush? (@dhanu_nm) May 27, 2017

Related Articles