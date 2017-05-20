Sania, Bopanna crash out of Italian Open

Rome [Italy], May 20 (ANI): Indian and Kazakhstan duo Sania Mirza and Yaroslava Shvedova crashed out of the Italian Open after suffering a straight-set deaf against Taiwanese and Swiss duo Yung-Jan Chan and Swiss player Martina Hingis on Saturday.

Third seeds Mirza and Shvedova lost 3-6 6-7(7) lost to second seeds Chan and Hingis in the semifinal.

In Men's Doubles, Indian male tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas lost to fourth seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-7(5), 7-6(2), 10-12 in the quarterfinals to go out of the tournament.

India's challenge at the Italian Open ends with Sania and Bopanna's exit. (ANI)