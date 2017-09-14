Sangram face Kevin at KD Jadhav Memorial

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) India's Sangram Sigh will take on Americas star wrestler Kevin Radford in the feature bout at the inaugural edition of the KD Jadhav Memorial International Kushti Championship here on Friday.

The event will also see four other bouts, featuring some of India's rising stars.

Sangram, who will hit the mat after a year-long gap, was brimming with confidence on the eve of his fight.

"I have worked hard for this bout and have even lost eight kilos. I have been eagerly waiting for this day and I am sure Kevin, despite his stamina and speed, will stand no chance in front of my capabilities," Sangram said during the face-off.

The US wrestler, however, was not intimidated by Sangram's brashness. He insisted that he would give a fitting reply in the ring on Friday. He conceded that he was not as experienced as Sangram but said that he had a plan to overpower him.

"I don't believe in watching videos of my opponents. But I'm young and quick and I'm positive about surprising him with a few tricks of my own," Kevin said.

The fight night will have a different format and will have six rounds of three minutes each to decide the winner and the fight will be taking place in the ring with an elevated mat.

The first bout will feature Pratik Bhakt against Sanjay Deswal. In the second, student Olympic Games gold medallist Labhanshu Rishikesh will take on Om Prakash while Shepal Yadav will be up against Sachin Attri in the third.

The only women's bout in this one-day championship will see Ekta taking on Akanksha.

