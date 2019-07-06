Sangh pariwar's 'fear of Muslims' strategy won't work in Telangana: Owaisi

Today Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Telangana for BJP's membership drive, while speaking on the same, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that 'Sangh Pariwar' will try to create fear from Muslims but will fail, there is a regional feeling in Telangana and BJP cannot change that. "The 'Sangh pariwar' will try to create fear among Muslims, but it will not work here. There is a regional feeling in Telangana and BJP cannot change that. The government in Telangana worked for dalits, OBCs and Muslims, this will be the great factor."