Sangam Vihar's thirst for clean water remains unresolved even after years
Water crisis in Sangan Vihar of South Delhi has forced people to consume unhygienic water that poses the risk of diseases. The problem is so grave that locals have to pay for drinking water tank. The locality exemplifies the situation that prevails with respect to availability of water for people living on the margins of India's urban centres. Despite several appeals to the authorities, the years old water problem of this area remains unresolved.