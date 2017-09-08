Sangakkara may deliver Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial Lecture

Kolkata, Sep 8 (IANS) Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara is expected to deliver the Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial Lecture prior to the India-Sri Lanka Test at the Eden Gardens here in November, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly said on Friday.

"We thought it would be befitting to invite Sangakkara since it's India vs Sri Lanka," Ganguly said here.

The CAB had planned to stage the lecture ahead of last year's India-New Zealand series in September-October but the BCCI special general meeting, which kept all the state associations, busy poured cold water on the programme.

It was later postponed to January 21, on the eve of the third and final India-England ODI, but could not see the light of the day.

