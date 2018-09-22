Sang Indian national anthem as gesture of peace: Pakistan cricket fan

A video of Pakistan cricket fan, Adil Taj singing Indian national anthem during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match went viral. He said that he saw Indians respecting the Pakistani national anthem, so he decided to pay back the respect by singing the India national anthem. He said that he recited the anthem as a gesture of peace. "I learnt the wordings of the anthem from a Bollywood movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'", said Adil Taj. Adil has received huge appreciation from citizens of both the countries for his gesture.