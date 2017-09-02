Sandro, Jemerson drafted into Brazil squad for World Cup qualifier vs Colombia

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 2 (IANS) Juventus full-back Alex Sandro and Monaco central defender Jemerson have been drafted into Brazil's squad for their World Cup qualifier against Colombia on Tuesday.

The duo replaced suspended Real Madrid left-back Marcelo and Internazionale center-back Miranda, who suffered concussion in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Ecuador in Porto Alegre on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sandro and Jemerson on Friday joined the Brazil squad in the Amazonian capital of Manaus, where the Selecao will train before travelling to the Colombian port city of Barranquilla on Sunday.

Brazil lead the South American zone CONMEBOL standings with 36 points, 11 points clear of second-placed Colombia with three matches remaining.

The top four teams will earn an automatic place at next year's World Cup in Russia while the fifth-ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff.

--IANS

tri/