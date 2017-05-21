Sandhu bags another title

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) In line with the government’s Digital India initiative, the Railway Ministry on Sunday launched free Wi-Fi facility at 28 stations on Konkan railway in Maharashtra. Unlimited free Wi-Fi facility will be provided at 28 stations from Kolad to Madure in the initial phase, according to an official statement issued on Sunday. […]

Makati City (Philippines), May 21 (PTI) Following his success in Malaysia, Indian squash player Harinder Pal Sandhu bagged another PSA title when he beat Mohd Syafiq Kamal in the final of Makati Open here today.

Sandhu stormed past his Malaysian opponent 11-5, 11-7, 11-7.

The Indian had moved into the final late on Saturday night after accounting for fourth seed Tang Ming Hong of Hong Kong 11-5, 11-7, 11-6.

A quarterfinalist in the Asian Championship held last month in Chennai, Harinder had showcased his abilities in Malaysia soon after in a PSA tournament by winning his sixth career title.

Interestingly his opponent today, Syafiq Kamal,was his semifinal victim then enroute to his title winning feat.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.