Sandesh Jhingan's Move to Croatia Has Opened the Door For Us: Chinglensana Singh

Sports Desk
·4-min read

Sandesh Jhingan and Chinglensana Singh have formed a formidable centre-back pairing for the Indian men’s national football team in recent matches and with the former set to join Croatian top-division side HNK Sibenik, his defensive partner Chinglensana in a chat with AIFF on Wednesday spoke about how Sandesh’s move has “opened the door” for him, and all other Indian players.

“What Sandesh-paji has done is amazing and it is really good for us as players. We need to look further and explore Europe and other places to improve ourselves, and the National Team. I am really happy for him. He has opened the door for us. He is a great person and partner to play alongside. He players his heart out and words are not enough to describe playing with him. We share a special bond,” Sana said.

“I love the mentality and energy he brings on the field, and it rubs off on everyone in the team. It has struck a chord within me as well and I am learning a lot from him.”

The 24-year-old also talked about the impact that Sandesh’s move can have on young players such as him, and how he would like to follow in his footsteps in the near future.

“Earlier it was Bhaichung-bhai, Sunil-bhai and then Gurpreet-paji, who played abroad. And now it is Sandesh-paji, who is a defender. I am 24 now and this is an eye-opener for me. I will have the privilege to learn from him as his defensive partner whenever he comes back, and what he will bring back to the national team will be huge and immense. I would like to follow in his footsteps and his move will encourage us to look beyond Indian football and reach that level.”

“I am a player who is still developing and I want to keep growing. If I get the opportunity to play abroad, I would sure like to take it. It is a dream for any player to play in Europe. The more players will go, the better it will be for the national team as well,” Chinglensana said.

The young defender, who is currently in Kolkata as part of the ongoing senior national team training camp, spoke about the shift in the composition of the Indian side, with many youngsters now coming in and the average age of the squad going down significantly.

“The credit goes to the clubs, coaches and the national team coach for spotting young talents and giving them opportunities. The majority of players in the team are U-23, which is good for the development of Indian football. The Hero ISL is really competitive and there is a lot of competition for positions in the camp too, which makes us better.”

“It’s a very good atmosphere here. The mentality has changed with regards to our eating habits, fitness, spending our leisure time etc. We have grown and matured a lot and realize the importance of investing in ourselves. The standards are very high and everyone knows that we have the responsibility of the entire nation on us.”

Chinglensana also discussed the impact head coach Igor Stimac has had on the team during his time and what he has absorbed from the former FIFA World Cup bronze medalist.

“I have learned a lot from coach Stimac in a short time. The time we spend with the national team is limited. But the coach makes sure he interacts with all the players and makes sure all details are followed. He ensures I know what I need to improve and work upon, and I appreciate that he is open and has very good communication with the players. He makes sure we are comfortable and confident before a match by taking the pressure off us and allows us to play our natural game,” he said.

“As a defender, you know you have to look to keep possession of the ball for your team as much as possible and avoid making clearances if you get the opportunity. It is something I have learned from him, along with other aspects like tackling and decision-making – not to dive into a tackle until you are sure, along with being a leader of the team from the back.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • India says doors open to Afghan's Sikh and Hindu minorities

    India will help members of Afghanistan's tiny Sikh and Hindu community to come to India, the foreign ministry said on Monday. India invested millions of dollars in development projects in Afghanistan and Bagchi said the government stood by the Afghans who had partnered it in that task.

  • Nashik sees 67 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 75 recoveries

    Nashik, Aug 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,04,145 after 67 cases were detected on Monday, an official said.

  • 40-year-old man dead in road crash in UP's Mahoba

    Mahoba (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old motorcycle rider died and his pillion passenger was injured on Monday when the two-wheeler was hit by a truck in the Shrinagar area here, police said.

  • MP CM hails teen for stellar Class X result despite losing parents to COVID-19

    Bhopal, Aug 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met a girl who secured an outstanding 99.8 per cent in her Class X board exams this year despite losing her father and mother to COVID-19 during the second wave of the infection in May.

  • Opinion | Hindutva Vigilante Groups Call the Shots: UP Police Just a Spectator

    Yeh Jo India Hai Na, here the protectors of the law, the police, seem afraid of doing their job. This is most apparent in UP, as lynch mobs belonging to radical Hindu groups mete out street justice in multiple incidents across the state. Why is the UP police silent or have they been told to do nothing, ask The Quint’s Rohit Khanna.

  • Maha: 4 held in Palghar, 9 chain snatching cases solved

    Palghar, Aug 16 (PTI) Nine cases of chain snatching have been solved in Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police limits with the arrest of four people, an official said on Monday.

  • Schools reopen for Classes 6-8 in Uttarakhand

    Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) Most schools across Uttarakhand opened on Monday for students of Classes 6 to 8 after opening earlier this month for the higher classes.

  • Inflation to be within target range in FY22: FM

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that she expects inflation to remain in the prescribed range during the current fiscal.

  • FM says technical glitches in I-T portal to be sorted out soon

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal will be largely fixed in the next couple of weeks and that she has been constantly reminding Infosys on the issue.

  • Afghan Military Plane Crashes in Uzbekistan, Investigation Underway

    The military plane illegally crossed the border of Uzbekistan, a ministry spokesperson said.

  • Chhattisgarh: Man held for raping 4-year-old girl in Jashpur

    Jashpur, Aug 16 (PTI) A man was arrested in Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

  • Muzaffarnagar jails restart in-person family visit

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) Jail authorities here Monday restarted the provision to allow prisoners to meet their family members in-person which was suspended last year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

  • India extend lead to 259 runs

    London, Aug 16 (PTI) India's long tail wagged as Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared an unbeaten 77-run stand off 111 balls to extend the visitors' lead to 259 at lunch on day five of the second Test against England here on Monday.

  • Bahrain to initiate consultations with Gulf countries on Afghanistan

    Bahrain will initiate consultations with the other Gulf Arab monarchies regarding the situation in Afghanistan in its capacity as current chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the kingdom's government media office said on Monday. "The council of ministers has tasked the foreign minister to coordinate and consult with the GCC states regarding the developments in Afghanistan, in the framework of Bahraini presidency" of the group which also includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman, it said on Twitter.

  • Maha: CIDCO launches housing scheme for COVID warriors

    Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) Town planning authority CIDCO has launched a special housing scheme for 'COVID warriors' and uniformed personnel along with two other schemes for plot sales in Navi Mumbai in Thane district, an official said on Monday.

  • Maha: Man held with country-made revolver at railway station

    Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested with a country- made revolver at Mumbra railway station in Thane city, the Railway Police said on Monday.

  • Bombay HC Judge Dama Naidu resigns citing personal reasons

    Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu of the Bombay High Court on Monday tendered his resignation citing personal reasons, nearly three years before his term was to end, officials said.

  • 11 high-end cars seized over non-payment of road taxes in Telangana

    Hyderabad, Aug 16 (PTI): A total of 11 high-end cars were seized by transport officials here over non-payment of road taxes to the tune of Rs 5 crore, a senior official said on Monday.

  • FM says rules on retro tax to be framed soon

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PT) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the rules that will lead to scrapping of the retrospective tax demands made on companies such as Cairn Energy Plc and Vodafone Plc will be framed soon.

  • Process of filling vacancies begins in U'khand

    Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the process of filling 24,000 vacancies in the state has been started.