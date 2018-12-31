Sandeep Singh excited about 'Roadies Real Heroes'

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Former India hockey team captain Sandeep Singh will be making his small screen debut with "Roadies Real Heroes", and says he is excited to explore the new arena.

Singh will join the 16th edition of the adventure reality show as a gang leader and will be a part of the journey right from the auditions.

"I strongly believe in people who still choose to cross the line, be selfless and giving in their actions and accomplish something great in the way," Singh said in a statement.

"'Roadies Real Heroes' is about finding such interesting individuals and offering them a platform to emerge victorious. As a concept, this season completely resonates with what I follow personally and hence I am happy to associate with 'Roadies Real Heroes' as a gang leader.

"It's going to be a new experience and I am eager to explore something I haven't done before," he added.

Apart from Singh, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Raftaar, Prince Narula and Rannvijay Singha will be back in the show. "Roadies Real Heroes" will premiere on MTV in India.

