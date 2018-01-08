Sandeep, Gulfam lead in PGTI Pre Qualifying I

Ahmedabad, Jan 8 (IANS) Ganganagar's Sandeep Singh and Delhi's Gulfam shot four-under-68 each to take the lead in round one of the Professional Golf Tour of India's (PGTI) Pre Qualifying I for the 2018 season being held here on Monday.

Sandeep fired a bogey-free round with all his birdies coming on the back-nine while Gulfam traded six birdies for two bogeys.

Venkkat Gautham was third at 69 at the Kensville Golf & Country Club near Ahmedabad.

Sagar Raghuvanshi, Mahesh Yadav and Sachin Chouhan occupied joint fourth place at 71.

The top 24 players (+ ties) will qualify from Pre Qualifying I, a 36-hole event, for the Final Qualifying Stage. There are three Pre Qualifying events in total.

--IANS

pur/dg