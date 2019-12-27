Sandeep Dikshit clarifies his statement on police forces, says 'Didn't say all are corrupt'

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 27, the Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit gave clarification on his statement that 'More than half of police forces in India are corrupt'. He said, "I said most of them (police) are corrupt, didn't say all are corrupt. Politicians are answerable to people and same way public services are answerable too." "When police doesn't function neutrally, then people feel police isn't fulfilling its responsibility as per Constitution," he added.