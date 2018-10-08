Sandeep Chaudhary bags India's first gold at Para Asian Games

Jakarta, Oct 8 (IANS) India's wait for a gold medal at the ongoing 2018 Para Asian Games ended on Monday as javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary topped the men's F42-44/61-64 event.

With a best throw of 60.01 metre, which Sandeep managed in his third attempt, he clinched the yellow metal beside extending India's medal tally to six.

The silver went to Sri Lanka's Chaminda Sampath Hetti, while Iran's Omidi Ali settled for the bronze.

Sandeep suffers from limb deficiency, difference in leg length and impaired muscle power.

India had won a total of five medals, two silver and three bronze, on Sunday.

--IANS

kk/vm