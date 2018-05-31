'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar' gets new release date

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar' which was slated to release on August 3, 2018, will now release on March 1, 2019.The story revolves around a man and a woman belonging to two different parts of India. The only thing keeping them together is their mutual hatred. Arjun will assume the role of a police officer, whereas Parineeti plays a girl from a completely different social class. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will release under the Yash Raj Films banner.