Sanctity of data has to be kept intact as it cannot be manipulated, designed: Former president

While addressing at the Indian Statistical Institute (IIS) in Kolkata on December 11, the former president of India Pranab Mukherjee said, "Sometimes I read in newspapers that data is questioned, I feel sad. I used to take pride in the authenticity of Economic Survey, which was brought out every year before the presentation of budget." "The sanctity of data as fact has to be kept intact, it cannot be manipulated or designed in any particular way. That will be disastrous," he added.