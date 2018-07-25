Sanbir-Gurpartap on top at RFC Challenge

Quepem (Goa), July 25 (IANS) Sanbir Singh Dhaliwal (co-driver Gurpartap Singh Sandhu) of Chandigarh remained at the top with 687 points out of 900 after the ninth Special Stage in the Isuzu Rainforest Challenge (RFC) India off-road motorsport event.

Veteran rallyist Jagat Nanjappa (co-driver Chetan Changappa) from Coorg held on to the second position with 669 points while Malaysian driver Mervyn Lim (co-driver Alex Tan), representing Team G.O.A. Fairmont, jumped up eleven spots to claim the third position with 567 points on Tuesday.

He was closely followed by the defending RFC India Champion Gurmeet Virdi (co-driver Kirpal Singh Tung) from Chandigarh with 565 points while Hyderabad's Dr Chaitanya Challa (co-driver Shabarish Jagarapu) was at the fifth position with 526 points at the end of Day 3 of the competition, according to a release.

--IANS

