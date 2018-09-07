Sanaya never participated in shows with intention of winning

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Actress Sanaya Irani, who competed against various celebrities in "Nach Baliye" and "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa", says she has never participated in reality TV shows keeping victory in mind.

"I take part in it (shows) to do what I like doing. I took part in two dance reality shows because I love dancing. I have never entered with the intention of winning. I don't know what goes on, how reality shows work or don't work," Sanaya told IANS.

"I go there and do my job. I do what I like doing. I get paid for it and I come home very happy. So there is no reason why I wouldn't do a reality show and I am perfectly okay with it. It's not like I have to win every reality show.

"I am happy where I am and doing what I am doing," added the actress, who made an appearance in the reality show "India's Next Superstars" earlier this year.

Any fiction or reality show in the pipeline?

"If there is something that I like doing, I will happily do it. I have not come across something that I want to do on TV right now," she said.

She is currently busy exploring the web world. She featured in the new digital project, "Zindabaad", along with filmmaker-actor Vikram Bhatt.

--IANS

