Congress leader Husain Dalwai on December 05 said that Sanatan Sanstha should be banned like Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). He said that the way Sanatan Sanstha's chief speaks to and train people, proves that it is a terrorist organisation. "Sanatan Sanstha is suspected to be behind murder of Dr Dabholkar, Comrade Pansare and two intellectuals from Karnataka," said Dalwai.