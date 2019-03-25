SANAM band to perform at YouTube FanFest in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) SANAM band is set to perform at YouTube FanFest, which will also host Indian-origin Canadian artiste Lilly Singh here on Saturday.

Excited about her visit, Lilly, popular as Superwoman, also connected with her fans in India on Twitter.

"Hey India, what song do you want me to open my #YTFF set with?" Lilly had asked.

Accompanying her and the band will be international YouTube comedian and model/actor, Amanda Cerny and Dubai-based YouTube sensation Mo Vlogs at the sixth edition of FanFest, read a statement.

Sharing the stage with them and tickling the audience's funny bone will be Amit Bhadana.

YouTube dance sensations Team Naach, Melvin Louis and MJ5 will also get the audience to groove with their dance moves at the YouTube FanFest.

