San Lorenzo edge toward Copa Libertadores semifinals

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 14 (IANS) Striker Nicolas Blandi scored either side of halftime as San Lorenzo defeated Lanus 2-0 in the first leg of their all-Argentine Copa Libertadores football quarterfinal.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark at the Nuevo Gasometro in Buenos Aires when he latched onto a Juan Mercier through ball before firing into the top left corner on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

He doubled the hosts' lead by converting a 51st-minute penalty after being brought down by Jose Gomez.

In other quarterfinals on Wednesday, Ecuador's Barcelona de Guayaquil drew 1-1 at home to Brazil's Santos while Gremio held Brazilian rivals Botafogo to a goalless draw in Rio de Janeiro.

The winner of the Copa Libertadores will earn the right to play in the FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in December.

--IANS

