Samyukt Kisan Morcha against BJP: Will Kisan Neta’s end dharna?

Since November Last year, the border areas of the national capital region are seeing protests by various farmers from different parts of the country especially from Punjab Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has now asked the government to start vaccination centres at the protest site in fact the leaders of the Morcha can be seen encouraging the protesters to follow COVID norms such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has also accused the BJP of not paying heat to the Covid especially during the election rallies yet rather being strict in the case of protest that is against the Centre. These ongoing protests started in the light of the three farms acts which were passed by the parliament of India in September 2020, whereas the farmers demand that these laws be repealed.