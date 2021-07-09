SAMVEDAN 2021: IIT Madras and Sony India team up to host national level hackathon

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation (IITM-PTF) and Sony India Software Centre Pvt Ltd have joined hands to organise a national-level hackathon named 'SAMVEDAN 2021 - Sensing Solutions for Bharat'. With this hackathon, the foundation aims to inspire citizens to use IoT Sensor Board in order to solve India-specific problems of societal interest.

The grand challenge competition is open to all Indian nationals. The registrations opened last week on 1 July and are currently going on. A team of maximum three individuals can register to participate in the challenge.

Talking about the unique aspects of the hackathon, V Kamakoti, Event Coordinator Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, in a statement said, "IITM-PTF is committed not only in identifying innovative solutions and talent across the country in the area of sensor-based solutions, but also providing a platform to successful start-ups that could solve societal problems of national importance. SAMVEDAN is one of the platforms to enable this".

Here are a few details related to the competition:

The competition will take place in three stages - quarterfinals, semi-finals, and finals. For the quarter-final round, a total of 75 ideas will be shortlisted while only 25 best ideas will make it to the semi-finals. Later, seven teams will enter the finals and prizes worth Rs 3 lakh will be distributed among the best teams. The winners will be entitled to an entrepreneurial support scheme by the IITM-PTF. The foundation will also offer Entrepreneur-In-Residence scholarship for the top team for a year.

While Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation will provide a free of cost SPRESENSETM board to every quarterfinalist through the IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

