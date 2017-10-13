Samsung signs MoU with IIT Kharagpur, sets up Samsung Digital Academy

Samsung India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institutes of Technology Kharagpur to set up Samsung Digital Academy on the campus. Samsung signed the MoU to strengthen its commitment towards the Government's Skill India mission. The Department of Computer Science and Engineering would host Samsung Innovation Lab and will train students on Internet of Things (IoT) through Tizen-based operating systems. The lab will endeavour to build a smarter communication landscape for end users and its current focus is on three major activities including research at IIT Delhi.