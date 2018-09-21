Samsung launches new 'Galaxy Watch' in India

Gurugram, Sep 21 (IANS) Samsung India on Friday launched a "Galaxy Watch" with lifestyle functions like stress and sleep-monitoring capabilities.

The Watch comes in two variants -- the 46mm version priced at Rs 29,990 and the 42mm version at Rs 24,990,

Equipped with Samsung's trademark circular, rotating bezel user interface (UI), an analog watchface and an "always-on-display", the smart watch is powered by "Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15GHz" processor.

"The 'Galaxy Watch' is the perfect fashion accessory with a jaw-dropping battery back-up that can last days on a single charge, delivering an uninterrupted and seamless experience that changes your lives," said Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India.

The smart watch features analog watch ticks and hourly chime in addition to military-level durability with "Corning Gorilla Glass DX+" and water resistance.

"Galaxy Watch" also comes with support for calling, mailing, notifications and activities.

The device would be available for purchase from October in silver, midnight black and rose gold colour variants.

--IANS

rp/na/bg