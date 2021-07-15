Samsung India Funds 544 Students from Navodaya Vidyalayas Join IITs, NITs

As many as 544 meritorious students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) have qualified for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and National Institute of Technology (NITs). They have been granted scholarships by Samsung as part of its scholars program.

The program offers a scholarship of up to two lakh for expenses related to tuition, examination, hostel, and mess for one academic year and it can be renewed every year for up to five years for financially less privileged students from JNVs, who qualify for IITs and NITs.

The selection process for first-year applicants is based on their All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Main. Those candidates, who want to renew their scholarships, have to maintain a Semester Grade Point Average (SGPA) or Cumulative Grade Point Average (CPGA) rating of 5 or above.

This year the program has granted 150 scholarships to new applicants from JNVs, of which 87 will begin their journey across different IITs and 63 at different NITs across India this year. In addition, scholarships have been renewed for the next year for 394 existing students. Recipients of renewed scholarships include 139 second-year students, 171 third-year students, 82 fourth-year students, and two fifth-year students.

Under this program, Samsung offers scholarships every year to meritorious JNV students pursuing full-term BTech/Dual Degree (BTech plus MTech) courses at any IIT or NIT. The Samsung Star Scholar program has benefitted 800 JNV students in the last six years, said Samsung in an official press release.

Samsung is adding smart classes to 80 new JNV schools, taking the total number of JNV schools in which Samsung has set up smart classes to 625, impacting close to 500,000 students. So far, over 8,000 teachers have also been trained on how to use interactive technology to teach effectively, improving the quality of teaching and building capacity at JNVs, adds Samsung.

