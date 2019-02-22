Samsung Galaxy 'S10' smartphones in India from Rs 55,900

Gurugram, Feb 22 (IANS) Samsung India on Friday opened pre-booking for its newly-launched Galaxy 'S10' series smartphones that will start from Rs 55,900.

The 1TB Galaxy S10+ smartphone will be available for Rs 1,17,900 while 512GB and 128 GB storage variants of S10+ will be priced at Rs 91,900 and Rs 73,900, respectively.

Priced at Rs 84,900, the 512 GB variant of Galaxy S10 will be available in prism white colour, whereas the 128 GB variant will cost Rs 66,900 in prism black, prism white and prism blue colours.

The cheapest of the lot, Galaxy S10e comes with 128 GB storage variant in prism black and prism white colours for Rs 55,900, the company announced.

"Customers will be able to pre-book their Galaxy S10 devices until March 5 through Samsung website, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tata CLiQ and select retail outlets.

"All variants of Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e will be available across retail and online stores from March 8. Deliveries for pre-booking customers will start from March 6," said the company.

The 1TB and 512GB variants of the S10+ will come in luxurious, ceramic white and ceramic black colours while the 128GB variant will come in premium prism black, prism white and prism blue colours.

The new Galaxy S line has cinematic Infinity-O Display, versatile pro-grade camera, wireless "PowerShare" and in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner (only on Galaxy S10+/S10).

Consumers who pre-book the Galaxy S line will get a choice to own the new Galaxy Watch for Rs 9,999 or the new Galaxy Buds for Rs 2,999.

The pre-booking customers are also eligible for an upgrade bonus up to Rs 15,000 and HDFC cashback up to Rs 6,000, said the company.

--IANS

na/ksk