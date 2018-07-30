Samsung Galaxy On8 with dual rear cameras to cost around Rs 18,000

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Samsung India will launch Galaxy On8 in 4GB/64GB variant with a rear dual camera setup this week in India for nearly Rs 18,000.

Galaxy On8 will be available with 6 inch HD+ Super AMOLED display on e-commerce major Flipkart, industry sources told IANS on Monday.

"The smartphone would feature Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor," the sources added.

This would be Samsung's second online exclusive smartphone in two months.

Earlier this month, the company launched Galaxy On6 online, which was its first "Infinity Display" mid-segment smartphone to be sold exclusively on an e-commerce platform.

Samsung India has sold over 20 lakh units of its recently-launched Galaxy J8 and J6 mid-segment smartphones in the country. According to the company, it sold 50,000 units of Galaxy J6 and J8 each day.

--IANS

