Samson to skipper Board President's XI against Sri Lankans

Kolkata, Nov 9 (IANS) Promising wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was on Thursday named as captain of Board President's XI side in place of injured Naman Ojha for the two-day warm-up tie against Sri Lanka from Saturday.

Punjab rookie Anmolpreet Singh, who smashed a career-best 267 in the last round Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh, was named as Ojha's replacement.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three Test matches, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals over the next one and a half months in India.

The squad:

Sanju Samson (captain), Abhishek Gupta, Akash Bhandari, Avesh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Jiwanjot Singh, Ravi Kiran, Rohan Prem, B Sandeep, Tanmay Agarwal, Sandeep Warrier, Anmolpreet Singh

