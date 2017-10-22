Sampdoria thrashes Crotone in Series A

Rome, Oct 22 (IANS) Sampdoria routed Crotone 5-0 in the ninth round of Italy's Series A football action.

Gian Marco Ferrari gave Sampdoria an early lead three minutes into the game, then Fabio Quagliarella doubled the score nine minutes later with a penalty kick on Saturday, reports Efe.

Six minutes from half-time whistle, Gianluca Caprari added the third goal for Sampdoria.

With two goals in a five-minute stretch by Karol Linetty and Dawid Kownacki at the 71st and 76th minutes respectively, Sampdoria sealed the win.

Sampdoria holds the fifth spot in the Series A lineup with 17 points, two tallies behind third place Juventus, pending the results of this round.

