Sampdoria stun Juventus 3-2 in Serie A action

Genoa (Italy), Nov 20 (IANS) Sampdoria shocked Serie A defending champions Juventus 3-2 in the 13th round of the Italian First Division football action here.

Sampdoria's Colombian striker, Duvan Zapata, broke the scoreless deadlock seven minutes into the second half, while Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira doubled the score in the 71st minute on Sunday, reports Efe.

Eight minutes later, Italian defender Gian Marco Ferrari scored Sampdoria's third goal.

Juve appeared ready to rally, as Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain converted a last gasp penalty, with countryman Paulo Dybala doubling the score four minutes into stoppage time.

The effort, however, proved to be too late for Juventus to turn things around, and the team was forced to concede its second league defeat of the season.

Juventus hold second place in the standings, with 31 points, ahead of Roma, which has 30 points from 12 matches, while Sampdoria is in 6th place, with 26 points.

In other Serie A action on Sunday, Genoa defeated Crotone 1-0, while Sassuolo prevailed over host Benevento 2-1.

Fiorentina drew 1-1 against SPAL, as did ChievoVerona against Torino, while Cagliari defeated Udinese 1-0.

--IANS

