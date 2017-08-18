Sampdoria eyeing Palmeiras' Colombian pair

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 18 (IANS) Colombian internationals Yerry Mina and Miguel Borja could join Italian football club Sampdoria from Brazil's Palmeiras ahead of the European summer transfer deadline on August 31, according to media reports.

The Italian Serie A club is prepared to pay 15 million euros ($17.62 million) for centre-back Mina but face competition from a host of other European clubs, including Barcelona, Brazilian portal Globoesporte reported on Thursday.

It added that forward Borja, who has been linked with Marseille, is being sought by Sampdoria on a loan deal, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mina has earned six Colombia caps and Borja four, having both made their international debuts last year.

Sampdoria, who finished 11th in Italy's 2016-17 top flight standings, will host promoted club Benevento in their opening Serie A match of the 2017-18 season on Sunday.

