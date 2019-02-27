Samjhauta Express to run as per schedule: Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goel on Wednesday said that the services of the Samjhauta Express, one of the two train services between India and Pakistan, will continue as per schedule from Delhi to Attari in Punjab. "We have not yet received any instructions from authorities so far as running of Samjhauta Express. So it will run as per the schedule," Goyal said while responding to a question if India has suspended the services of the Samjhauta Express. His remarks came amidst reports that Pakistan has suspended its operations of the train, running from the Wagah border post to Lahore, in its territory. The train departs from the Old Delhi Railway Station at 11.10 p.m. twice a week - on Wednesday and Sunday. On its return journey from Lahore, the train arrives in India on Monday and Thursday.