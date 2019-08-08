Samjhauta Express not cancelled: Northern Railways CPRO

After deciding to downgrade diplomatic relations with India in the wake of Indian government's move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and to make it a Union Territory, Pakistan decided to suspend the operations of the Samjhauta Express on August 8. Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railways said, "Samjhauta Express plies between Lahore and Attari which is still continuing. Pakistan authorities had raised issues regarding security of the train's crew and guard. We have told them that situation this side is perfectly normal. The train is standing in the Wagah side which has around 110 passengers and our engine has also left from Attari. We'll bring the train from Wagah to Attari. 70 passengers are waiting here who will travel to Pak. So to say that the train has been cancelled is not right."