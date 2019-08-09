Samjhauta Express carrying Indian, Pakistani nationals reaches Delhi

Samjhauta Express, carrying 76 Indian and 41 Pakistani nationals has reached Delhi. It reached at national capital's Old Delhi Railway Station. It had departed from the Attari Railway Station at around 1:30 am on August 09, 2019. Pakistan stopped Samjhauta Express on their side at Wagah border on August 08, 2019 citing security concerns. The passengers were stranded briefly before Indian crew members and guards escorted the train back to Attari. Later, the Indian crew has moved the train from Wagah. Samjhauta Express comprises of six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Simla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations. (India and Pakistan)