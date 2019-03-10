Samjhauta Express blast case: Special NIA court likely to pronounce verdict in Panchkula today

On February 18 in 2007, an Improvised explosive device (IED) blast was carried out in the Samjhauta Express, which runs between Delhi and Lahore at Panipat in Haryana. After a protracted in-camera trial involving four accused and a number of witnesses turning hostile, a Special NIA Court in Panchkula is all set to make its verdict today. According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the terror blast was carried out in pursuance to a criminal conspiracy aimed at threatening the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India. Total 68 people including 43 Pakistan citizens, 10 Indian citizens and 15 unidentified people were killed in the blast. 64 out of the total were killed, in which some were civil passengers and 4 were Railways officials. 12 people including 10 Pakistanis and two Indians were also injured in the terrorist attack. A number of train coaches were also burnt in the resultant fire.