Samjhauta Express arrives at Attari Railway Station after Pak suspends service

Samjhauta Express arrived from Pakistan, at Attari railway station. Railway crew and guard from India had gone with a train engine to Pakistan today after receiving a message that Pak's driver and crew had refused to come to India. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations with India after Parliament revoked Article 370 taking away special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories. Pak government suspended Samjhauta Express service on August 08.